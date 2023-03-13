Umran Malik Is Superstar In Making...: Brett Lee Wants India's Fastest Bowler To Make Test Debut

Former Australian fast bowler, Brett Lee, has recommended that Team India give 23-year-old pacer Umran Malik his Test debut in the next World Test Championship cycle following his impressive performances in white-ball cricket for India and his IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. Malik, from Jammu & Kashmir, made a name for himself during the latter stages of IPL 2021 when he was signed as a replacement player by the Orange Army. In his debut season, the youngster showcased his express pace, and last year he demonstrated his wicket-taking abilities, finishing as the fourth leading wicket-taker in the IPL. In IPL 2022, he claimed 22 wickets in 14 matches, leading to his selection in the Indian T20I squad.

After spending time on the bench during a five-match T20I series at home against South Africa, Umran made his T20I debut for India against Ireland on June 26, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, and has since impressed. To date, he has played eight ODIs and eight T20Is, taking 13 and 11 wickets, respectively.

He was asked by the Hindustan Times whether India should include Umran in the Test team, to which he replied, "Why not? He is good enough, in my opinion. He is a superstar in the making. He has a good pace, has nice action, and runs well with a beautiful approach. So yes, he can be injected."

"I wouldn't say it makes it weak. I would definitely say that it leaves a hole in there. And I mean this as a compliment because he is that good. Bumrah has a wonderful record. Unfortunately for him, he has had that worrying back issue for quite some time now. The only advice I would say is that with his run-up being so short, he has to find that pace and power out of his action, where I think maybe now, in due course, he might extend his run-up to allow that pressure to be taken off his back," he said.

Lee, a 46-year-old pacer, has suggested that Umran be included in the Test team, particularly in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who is set to remain sidelined for six months. The former Australian bowler has also offered some advice to Bumrah, who will miss the World Test Championship final and is a doubtful starter for the ODI World Cup, which will take place in India later this year. Lee believes that upon his return, the 29-year-old fast bowler should make some technical modifications to his bowling routine.