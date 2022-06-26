NewsCricket
UMRAN MALIK

Umran Malik makes debut for Team India in first T20I against Ireland

Umran Malik was picked in the Indian squad for the South Africa series after his excellent performance in the IPL 2022. However, he could not make his debut against Proteas in the home series. 

 

Written by - Akash Kharade|Edited by: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

Umran Malik makes debut for Team India in first T20I against Ireland

Young pacer Umran Malik will be making his debut against Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series at The Village, Dublin on Sunday. The IPL 2022's fastest Indian bowler received his maiden cap from Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the first T20I against Ireland. Umran Malik was picked in the Indian squad for the South Africa series after his excellent performance in the IPL 2022. However, he could not make his debut against Proteas in the home series. 

