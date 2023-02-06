Umran Malik's fastest ball challenged by Pakistan's Zaman Khan, says will break India pacer's record in Pakistan Super League 2023

Since stealing the show with the ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022, Umran Malik has been the buzz of the town. The teenage bowler from Jammu and Kashmir stole the show, becoming SRH's leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 14 games in the cash-rich league's previous season. He gained fame for his rapid pace. Malik has already established a reputation for himself even within the framework of the Indian Cricket Team. Umran Malik recorded a speed of 156 kmph while bowling the fastest delivery in international cricket by an Indian during the ODI series against Sri Lanka in January, in which the Men in Blue won 3-0.

_______ ____! ____



That moment when @umran_malik_01 clocked 1__5__5__ KPH - the fastest delivery bowled by a #TeamIndia pacer __



Are we in for yet another fiery fast bowling spell today in the second #INDvSL T20I _ pic.twitter.com/WH9bY1KfEp — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2023

Pakistan, a nation that has historically produced some of the most deadly pacers, has also praised Umran Malik. The young Indian speedster has now received an open challenge from another young pacer from Pakistan. Zaman Khan, who will play for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, has boldly said that he will break Umran Malik's record of 156 kmph during the 2023 season of the PSL, which will begin on February 13.

"I will break the record of Umran Malik's fastest ball in this Pakistan Super League edition In Shaa Allah," said Zaman Khan on the paktv.tv YouTube Channel. He also mentioned that he does not really care about the pace at which he bowls and rather focuses on his performances.

“If you talk about pace... I don't really care about pace. I care about performances. It's the performance that matters. Your pace is natural to you,” Khan added.

Umran Malik has represented India in 8 ODIs and 8 T20Is, taking 13 and 11 wickets in each match.