"Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard," read Sania Mirza's Instagram post a couple of weeks earlier and now the pictures of her ex-husband Shoaib Malik getting married to Sana Javed are going viral at the moment. Sana took on Instagram to announce her marriage with Malik who's 41 years of age and got married for the third time. Take a look at his relationship timeline -

Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Siddiqui (2002 to 2010):

Before Shoaib Malik's marriage to Sania Mirza in 2010, a woman named Ayesha Siddiqui from Hyderabad, India, claimed that she had been married to the Pakistani cricketer since 2002, sparking a significant controversy at the time. Despite Shoaib's denial of the allegations, Ayesha Siddiqui filed a complaint with the police, accusing him of cheating. (Memes Pour In As Shoaib Malik Marries Sana Javed After Sania Mirza Took 'Khula' From Pakistan Cricketer, Check Reacts)

Ayesha, also known as Maha Siddiqui and a teacher by profession, presented video clips of her marriage to Shoaib as evidence. Consequently, just days before Shoaib's wedding to Sania, he divorced Ayesha in April 2010. Reports indicate that over ten individuals mediated between Ayesha and Shoaib to facilitate the divorce, and she was awarded an alimony of INR 15 crores.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza (2010 to 2024):

On April 12, 2010, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza entered into matrimony in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim ceremony at Hyderabad's Taj Krishna Hotel, followed by a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. Their cross-border love story and high-profile wedding made headlines. Eight years later, the couple welcomed a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018. However, rumors of trouble in their marriage surfaced a few years later, with Sania and Shoaib reportedly living separately. Speculations intensified in 2023 when rumors circulated about Shoaib's alleged relationship with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. (Sania Mirza's Latest Instagram Story Ahead Of Shoaib Malik's 2nd Wedding Announcement With Sana Javed Goes Viral - Check)

These rumors gained momentum when Shoaib publicly wished Sana on her birthday. Notably, both Shoaib and Sania removed pictures of each other from their social media profiles and altered their bios. Shoaib's Instagram bio, initially reading "Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza," was changed to "Father to One True Blessing."

Despite the rumors, Shoaib and Sania dispelled doubts by jointly hosting their son's birthday celebration in Dubai and co-hosting a TV show titled 'Mirza-Malik' from the same location. However, recent reports indicate that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are now divorced. According to a statement by PTI, Sania Mirza's father, Imran Mirza, revealed that it was a 'khula,' referring to the Muslim woman's right to unilaterally initiate a divorce.