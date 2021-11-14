'Unstoppable': Adam Gilchrist, Wasim Jaffer react as Australia clinch maiden T20 World Cup title

Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets to win their maiden Twenty20 World Cup title on Sunday.

Having restricted New Zealand to 172-4, Australia reached their target with seven balls to spare after a brilliant batting display.

Opening batter David Warner scored 53 off 38 balls while Mitchell Marsh remained unbeaten on 77 from 50 deliveries to see Australia through and spark wild celebrations among his team mates.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson earlier led by example with a whirlwind 85 off 48 balls to power his team to 172-4 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Put in to bat, New Zealand struggled to get going and were 57-1 at the halfway stage of their innings before Williamson accelerated the scoring.

The right-hander, dropped on 21 near the boundary by Josh Hazlewood, hit three sixes and 10 fours in his knock.

Fast bowler Hazlewood was the most successful with the ball for Australia and picked up three for 16 in his four overs.

World Champions eh. Sweet. __ — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 14, 2021

Tremendous final, some terrific batting! Williamson played one of the all-time classics, but Warner and Marsh were just unstoppable! Congratulations to Australia on their maiden triumph, New Zealand have nothing to be ashamed of. #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2021

Massive congratulations to Australia! Well deserved _ And well played, New Zealand _ pic.twitter.com/ZrjjNdPZKf — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 14, 2021

Australia was ruthless, clinical and just perfect today. NZ didn't even come close.

Kangaroos all the way !!

Congratulations — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 14, 2021

So Mitch Marsh now has one more World Cup win to his name than his father #T20WorldCup #AusvNZ — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 14, 2021

Warne won 1 World Cup.

Warner won 2 World Cups.

Looking forward to seeing an Aussie kid named Warnest win 3 World Cups. #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 14, 2021

Part of U19 WC, ODI WC and T20 WC winning finals: Yuvraj Singh (2000 U19, 2007 T20, 2011 ODI)

Josh Hazlewood (2010 U19, 2015 ODI, 2021 T20) (Mitchell Marsh played in the 2015 CWC but wasn't part of the final) #T20WorldCupFinal #T20WorldCup #AUSvNZ — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) November 14, 2021

Mitchell Marsh. T20 GOAT. Does it in the big match. Just like Marlon Samuels, the previous T20 GOAT. — Karthik Krishnaswamy (@the_kk) November 14, 2021

From the loneliness of the hotel room during the IPL to the player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup, it's some turnaround for David Warner — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) November 14, 2021

With inputs from Reuters