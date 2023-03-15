UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s UP-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match No 13 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 15

The business end of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 is upon us, and for the UP Warriorz, it’s all hands-on deck as they look to go through the gears and put on a show for their fans. Kitted in a yellow jersey, the Warriorz have taken to the task of playing a good brand of cricket like a duck takes to water, pushing the likes of the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians to the hilt, while swatting aside the challenges from Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore with relative ease.

“We played well in the last game. With all the teams involved, including RCB, if we can put the top order under a bit more pressure with the ball, take more wickets in the powerplay, we are a force to reckon with. Early wickets, with pretty much every team we’ve seen, that if you get early wickets and the game can go your way. I am really happy with where the team is at now,” said head coach Jon Lewis.

“Our first aim is to win all the games in the second half of the tournament and qualify for the playoffs.”

Next on the agenda for the UP Warriorz is the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in WPL 2023 Match No. 13 on Wednesday (March 15), who were comprehensively beaten by the Alyssa Healy led side at the Brabourne Stadium. Since then, the UP Warriorz have faced a defeat against Mumbai Indians, but have grown by leaps and bounds, and are eyeing a spot in the playoffs.

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women WPL 2023 Match No. 13 Details

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 15, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

UP-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match No. 13 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Kiran Navgire

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Meghan Schutt, Sophie Ecclestone

Captain: Alyssa Healy

Vice-captain: Richa Ghosh

UP-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Match No. 13 Predicted 11

UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy (C), Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, K Anjali Sarwani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (C), D Kasat, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Preeti Bose, S Asha, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Megan Schutt