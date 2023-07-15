trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635834
Upset With Nitish Rana's Asian Games Snub, Wife Saachi Marwah Says ‘You Either Take...’

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana's name has been missing from India's squad for Asian Games, upsetting his wife Saachi Marwah, who took to social media to comment on the snub.

Jul 15, 2023

Nitish Rana with Saachi Marwah. (Source: Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) announced the 15-member squad for the Asian Games 2023. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named the captain of the side while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh for the maiden call-ups. Arshdeep Singh will lead the pace-bowling attack while Ravi Bishnoi is the leg-spinner in the side. While many solid performances have been respected, there are others that selectors have ignored. Nitish Rana is one such cricketer. In IPL 2023, he scored 413 runs in 14 matches at strike rate of 140.96, including 3 fifites.

Rana' wife Saachi Marwah took to Twitter to show her displeasure at seeing her husband not find a place in the national squad. Rana has delivered good show in Indian Premier League and domestic cricket. Saachi wrote: "You either get bitter, or you get better. It’s that simple. You either take what has been dealt to you and allow it to make you a better person, or you allow it to tear you down. The choice belongs to you." Marwah did not stop there. She also shared a lesson from Mahabharata. She wrote: "Endurance and Perseverance: Lord Krishna encourages individuals to face challenges with strength and resilience. He reminds Arjuna that difficulties and tests are an inevitable part of life, and one must endure them with a steadfast mind."

Take a look at Saachi Marwah's tweets below:

Later, Marwah also posted Nitish Rana’s state. The state states that in last 25 T20 innings, Rana has smashed 841 runs at an average of 36.6 and strike rate of 143.7. This includes 5 fifties and 1 hundres respectively. He has also picked 14 wickets in these many matches.

