The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash started off with Rohit Sharma winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Indian fans were eager to know the playing XI as there was a lot of discussion before the game that would we it be. The debate was only between veteran Dinesh Karthik and young Rishabh Pant. Rohit opted for Karthik, leaving fans shocked. Rohit wanted an experienced, in-form batter and that is why picked DK over Pant.

Ten overs into the game, the camera cut to the VIP box where fans saw bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela in the stands. Urvashi has been in news for her statements related to Rishabh Pant who are rumoured to be a couple in the past. Urvashi had recently made big statement on Pant saying he was desperate to meet her and called her many times to see her in person. Pant later took an indirect dig at her saying she should leave him along, using hindi term for an elder sister 'didi' to address her. This spat continues over social media.

Fans lost their calm when they saw Urvashi in the stands. Pant fans rued the selection of India XI more as if the wicketkeeper and batter had been there, he would have answered Urvashi through his bat.

Check out the fan reactions here.

Only person having evil laugh after seeing urvashi rautela in the stadium#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/MDfylgxivC — a. (@abhaysrivastavv) August 28, 2022

Pant after seeing Urvashi Rautela in stands pic.twitter.com/W73GAlsDlS — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) August 28, 2022

Gautam Gambhir seems unhappy _ seeing Dinesh in playing 11 instead of Rishabh Pant.

Meanwhile, Someone spotted Urvashi Rautela in the stadium. Just saying _#IndiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK #AsiaCup #Sarcasm August 28, 2022