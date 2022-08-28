Team India captain Rohit Sharma dropped a bombshell on fans when he won the toss and opted to bowl first vs Pakistan in their opening contest of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. The reason was not opting to bowl first. Either of the would have chosen to field first only in Dubai where chasing is comparatively an easier option. Rohit surprised everyone when he announced the playing XI, informing the fans that Rishabh Pant has been dropped and Dinesh Karthik would be playing in the big game vs Pakistan.

Follow India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 LIVE blog here

Fans are wondering if that is a right decision as Pant is a left-hander and not having any left-handed batter in the team could eventually go against India. With Karthik in XI, all Indian batters bat with ther right hand.

Check out the reactions as fans slammed the decision made by skipper Rohit Sharma.

No pant means no left handed till Jadeja comes in#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 — Ashwin Dhavale (@AshwinDhavale) August 28, 2022

Is Rishabh Pant injured because I think he's a better keeper and batsman as well finisher than Dinesh Karthik and we needed him against this team. August 28, 2022

Expected Pant as a left hander in top middle order.

Chahar in Place of Avesh Khan.



Wish RO has done his homework. #INDvPAK#AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/6kiYOy9Y6a — The Cricketer (@the_cricketer21) August 28, 2022

#INDvPAK I am very disappointed for @RishabhPant17 do not play..He is a match winner... — KARUPPASAMY (@KaruppaSamy7596) August 28, 2022

Apart from Karthik, Avesh Khan was also roped in the playing XI as India opted for another pacer for the big game vs Pakistan. The other 2 pacers are Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh. Dubai has some grass on offer and Team India will be looking to make most of the conditions.

Pakistan, on the other hand, gave their young pacer Naseem Shah a T20 debut. He has played 13 Tests already for Pakistan while he made his ODI debut recently vs Netherlands this month. He has played in 3 ODIs.

All eyes will also be on Virat Kohli who will be batting at No 3 for India. Kohli has not played cricket for last 1 and a half months. Kohli recently said that he did not touch the cricket bat for almost a month as he was not well mentally. He opened up on his mental health and said that he was faking his intensity for the last few months. Back in Indian colours, Kohli feels fresh and raring to go.