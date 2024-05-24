USA Defeat Bangladesh In Historic T20I Series Victory Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024

The USA cricket team achieved a historic milestone on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Dallas, clinching their first-ever series win over an ICC full-member nation. In a thrilling contest, the USA edged out Bangladesh by six runs in the second T20I, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing a modest target of 145, Bangladesh’s innings started on a shaky note. Soumya Sarkar was dismissed for a duck on the fourth ball of the innings, setting the tone for a challenging pursuit. Tanzid Hasan, another opener, managed 19 runs but fell during the powerplay, leaving Bangladesh at 30/2. The rescue effort came from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy, who shared a 48-run partnership. However, their cautious approach consumed valuable balls, leaving the middle order under pressure to accelerate later. A miscommunication led to Shanto's run-out for 36 off 24 balls, and Hridoy soon followed, deepening Bangladesh’s woes.

Also Read: SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Pat Cummins Vs Sanju Samson



Ali Khan’s Stellar Performance



Ali Khan was the star with the ball, delivering a match-winning performance. His figures of 3/25 included the crucial wicket of Shakib Al Hasan, who was dismissed for 30 off 23 balls at the start of the 18th over. Khan’s incisive bowling dismantled Bangladesh’s lower order, with key dismissals of Rishad Hossain and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Saurabh Netravalkar and Shadley van Schalkwyk also shone, each taking two wickets and applying relentless pressure. Netravalkar’s economical spell of 2/15 in three overs was pivotal in restricting the visitors to 138 in 19.3 overs, sealing a memorable victory for the USA.



USA’s Resilient Batting Display



Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to field, Bangladesh’s bowlers had performed admirably, limiting the USA to 144/6. Monank Patel, the USA captain, led from the front with a crucial 42 off 38 balls. His innings was vital in setting a competitive total, especially on a two-paced pitch. Steven Taylor and Aaron Jones provided valuable support, scoring 31 and 35 runs respectively. The USA managed a late surge, adding 40 runs in the last four overs, thanks to some aggressive batting by Nitin Kumar and van Schalkwyk.



Bangladesh’s Middle-Order Collapse



Despite a promising position at 78/2, Bangladesh’s middle order crumbled under pressure. The dismissal of Shanto and Hridoy triggered a collapse, with the team losing their last eight wickets for just 60 runs. Corey Anderson’s run-out of Shanto and Khan’s double strike in the 18th over were crucial turning points.



Captain’s Reactions



Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed disappointment over the loss, emphasizing the need for a mindset shift. “This result is very disappointing. We have an opportunity to come back in the third game and win before the T20 World Cup. It’s not about the skill; we need to change our mindset,” Shanto remarked.

A Historic Moment for USA Cricket



The victory marks a significant achievement for USA cricket, especially with the upcoming T20 World Cup, which they will co-host with the West Indies starting June 1. Ali Khan, named man of the match, attributed the win to the collective effort of the bowlers. “A lot of credit goes to the bowlers. They really put in the effort and brought their A-Game to restrict the Bangladeshi batsmen,” Khan stated.