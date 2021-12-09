हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt set to play T20 cricket? World’s fastest man invited for new cricket league, says report

Usain Bolt has also revealed that he took up track and field as a career option, bowing to his father’s wish and that cricket was always his ‘first love’.

Usain Bolt set to play T20 cricket? World’s fastest man invited for new cricket league, says report
Multiple Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt with F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton. (Source: Twitter)

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt is now eyeing a career in cricket and is keen to play in the T20 leagues like fellow Jamaican superstars such as Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. Tapping into Bolt’s ambition to play T20 cricket, the Jamaican legend has been approached by Power Sportz, India’s first live digital Sports channel, to be part of a T20 league likely to be hosted at a venue in the Middle East soon.

While Kanthi D Suresh, the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Power Sportz, who are the rights holders of the League, was not available to confirm the venue, it is learnt that it could be held in the Gulf, which has emerged as a popular cricketing destination of late.

An eight-time Olympic gold medallist and 11-time world champion, Bolt holds the current world record of 9.58 seconds in 100 metres, which he achieved at the IAAF 2009 World Championships in Berlin. And, while he might have retired from the track, the sprinter has on several occasions expressed the desire to show his ‘cricketing skills’.

Bolt has also revealed that he took up track and field as a career option, bowing to his father’s wish and that cricket was always his ‘first love’.

Bolt has expressed his interest to commit to cricket at the right time, as T20 Leagues are mushrooming in the Gulf and elsewhere. But the legend will have to back his sprinting skills with cricketing acumen if he wants to showcase his talent on the cricket field.

It may not be easy for the Jamaican though, as securing a place alongside marquee international players, who understand the game like the back of their hand, will be a big task. It also remains to be seen whether Bolt would prefer to be a batter or a bowler. With his long strides, he could make for a great fast bowler, or he could be a valuable batter, given his strength to clout sixes or take cheeky singles.

But, all eyes would be on Bolt when he takes the field. Will he be faster than Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is considered one of the fastest runners in the sport? Dhoni ran at 31km/hour to complete two runs against Australia in a T20 game. If Bolt were to run at his peak of 9.58 seconds, he would do it at 38km/hour.

Only time will tell whether Bolt is able to match Dhoni’s pace on the pitch. Meanwhile, going by the trend, several leagues have been announced in the Middle Eastern in the recent past with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) making a big splash about a T20 League.

(with IANS inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Usain BoltT20 leagueMS DhoniCricket
Next
Story

LPL: Philip Salt stars as Dambulla Giants beat Colombo Stars by 18 runs

Must Watch

PT19M24S

DNA: What we learnt from CDS Rawat's helicopter crash?