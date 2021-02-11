Uttarakhand coaching row: Anil Kumble and cricketing fraternity throw weight behind Wasim Jaffer

Former India captain and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) head coach Anil Kumble threw his support to KXIP batting coach Wasim Jaffer, who spoke up against allegations of communal approach to his coaching stint with Uttarakhand first-class team. Jaffer on Wednesday refuted the allegations made against him by the state body officials, who said that the former India cricketer tried to force religion-based selections in the team.

The former Mumbai and Vidarbha opener, who retired from cricket as the leading run-scorer in India's premier domestic competition the Ranji Trophy, also stated that the allegations labelled against him by Cricket Association of Uttarakhand secretary Mahim Verma left him in immense pain.

Responding to a tweet by Jaffer defending himself, Anil Kumble wrote "With you Wasim. Did the right thing. Unfortunately it's the players who'll miss your mentor ship."

With you Wasim. Did the right thing. Unfortunately it’s the players who’ll miss your mentor ship. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 11, 2021

In his tweet, Jaffer had listed out certain clarifications about allegations made against him.

Irfan Pathan also tweeted in support of Wasim Jaffer. “Unfortunate that you have to explain this,” Irfan Pathan tweeted.

I would request the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand (BJP) Mr.Trivendra Singh Rawat 2 intervene immediately nd take note of the issue in which our National hero Wasim bhai was branded as communal in the Cricket Association nd take necessary action.Time 2 Set an example #WasimJaffer pic.twitter.com/ZPcusxuo7v — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 11, 2021

Former India and West Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary called for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to take action in the matter.

"I was going to make Jay Bista the captain, but Rizwan Shamshad and the other selectors suggested that you make Iqbal the captain? He is senior player, has played IPL and is much older...I agreed to their suggestion."

Jaffer also dismissed allegations that he brought Maulvis (Muslim religious scholars) to the team's training. "First of all they said the Maulavis came there in a bio-bubble and we offered Namaz. Let me tell you one thing, the Maulavi, Maulana, who came on two or three Fridays during the camp in Dehradun, I had not called him," the 42-year-old said.