trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723498
NewsCricket
VAMSHHI KRRISHNA

Watch: Andhra Pradesh's Batsman Vamshhi Krrishna Lights Up C K Nayudu Trophy With Six Sixes In An Over, Video Goes Viral

Following his extraordinary feat, footage of Krrishna's six-hitting spree spread like wildfire across social media platforms, captivating cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Andhra Pradesh's Batsman Vamshhi Krrishna Lights Up C K Nayudu Trophy With Six Sixes In An Over, Video Goes Viral

In a jaw-dropping display of power hitting, Andhra's Vamshhi Krrishna unleashed a barrage of sixes, sending Railways spinner Damandeep Singh on a leather hunt during a scintillating innings in the ongoing Col C K Nayudu Trophy. The cricketing world stood witness as Krrishna etched his name in the annals of cricketing history by smashing six maximums in a single over, captivating fans and pundits alike. The YS Raja Reddy ACA Cricket Stadium in Kadapa served as the stage for Krrishna's fireworks, as he blazed his way to a sensational 110 runs off just 64 deliveries. The highlight of his innings undoubtedly came in the form of a remarkable over where he dispatched every delivery from Damandeep Singh into the stands, announcing his arrival with an emphatic statement.

Also Read: Ranchi Test: All You Need To Know About Pitch, Conditions, Weather Ahead Of India Vs England 4th Test

Viral Sensation

Following his extraordinary feat, footage of Krrishna's six-hitting spree spread like wildfire across social media platforms, captivating cricket enthusiasts worldwide. The video quickly went viral, drawing admiration and awe from fans who marveled at Krrishna's sheer brilliance with the bat.

Rising Star: Vamshhi Krrishna

Vamshhi Krrishna, an opening batter hailing from Andhra Pradesh, has been steadily making waves in domestic cricket circles with his explosive batting prowess. His ability to decimate bowling attacks and score runs at a brisk pace has earned him recognition as one of the most promising talents in the country.

Recent Form

Krrishna's scintillating knock in the Col C K Nayudu Trophy adds to his impressive list of contributions on the cricketing field. His recent performances underscore his ability to deliver under pressure and showcase his immense potential as a future star of Indian cricket.

Looking Ahead

As Vamshhi Krrisna continues to make headlines with his remarkable exploits on the cricket field, the future looks exceedingly bright for the talented young cricketer. With his exceptional skill set and unwavering determination, he is poised to scale greater heights and leave an indelible mark on the sport.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is government ready to give MSP guarantee on maize and cotton?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Rahul Gandhi clashing with Big B?
DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest