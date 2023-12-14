Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 2nd Semi-Final Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch Rajasthan Vs Karnataka Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

The second semi-final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 will take place in Rajkot between Rajasthan and Karnataka. The match will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association, Ground C. These are two of top sides of this tournament and keep an eye on some really special players in both the camps. Karnataka are being led by Mayank Agarwal while Deepak Hooda is captain of Rajasthan side. The winner of this match will meet Haryana in the final on December 16. Haryana had beaten Tamil Nadu in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

A lot will depend on the batters in this match. Both Rajasthan and Karnataka have quality in their lineups and need to seize the big moments to eventually win the matches. Some of the players to be watched out for will be Mayank, Hooda, Mahipal Lomror, Khaleel Ahmed, Abhinav Manohar and Krisnhappa Gowtham.

Here are all the details of the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 2nd semifinal:

Which teams are Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 2nd semifinal?

The 2nd semi-final of Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place between Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Where will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 2nd semifinal match take place?

The 2nd semi-final of Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Gujarat.

When will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 2nd semifinal match take place? Date and time?

The 2nd semi-final of Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played on December 14, Thursday, from 1.30 p IST.

Where to watch the live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 2nd semifinal match on TV?

The 2nd semi-final of Vijay Hazare Trophy will be available to be watched on Sports 18 channel on TV.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 2nd semifinal match in India?

The 2nd semi-final of Vijay Hazare Trophy can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and its website.

Check out the squads below:

Karnataka Squad: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal(c), Nikin Jose, Krishnan Shrijith(w), Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vasuki Koushik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Sharath BR, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Shubhang Hegde

Rajasthan Squad: Abhijeet Tomar, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda(c), Karan Lamba, Kunal Singh Rathore(w), Kukna Ajay Singh, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Sahil Dhiwan, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Samarpit Joshi, Manav Suthar