Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw continues golden run, topples 150-mark again

Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw cruised to a third 150-plus score in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, batting on an unbeaten on 153 against Karnataka in a semifinals clash at the Palam ground in New Delhi on Thursday (March 11). After scores of 227 not out and 185 not out in his previous games, Shaw reached his third 150 off just 111 balls to send social media in a tizzy.

The Mumbai opener took his time to get settled, taking 48 balls to reach his first 50 runs but hit top gear after that, reaching his third century of the tournament in next 31 balls. Shaw, who was dropped from the Indian Test side after poor performances in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide at the end of last year, is smashing on the door of the selectors for a recall ahead of IPL 2021.

Prithvi Shaw becomes the highest run-scorer in a single edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy - 725* runs - beating Mayank Agarwal 723 runs in Vijay Hazare 2018. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 11, 2021

The Delhi Capitals batsman took another 32 balls to reach his 150 and in the process has become the first batsman to score over 700 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shaw was finally dismissed for 165 off 122 balls with seven sixes and 17 fours with Mumbai total on 243/4 in the 41st over.

Prithvi Shaw just scored his 4th hundred in the Vijay Hazare tournament semis against Karnataka. 100* in 79 balls. In 7 matches, he's scored 693 runs at an average of 231 & a strike rate of over 130. Devdutt Padikkal & Samarth are just a few runs behind and due to bat soon! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) March 11, 2021

Another day, another for @PrithviShaw in this #VijayHazareTrophy The opener is unbeaten on 116 off just 91 balls at the moment and is playing a potentially match-defining knock in the semi-final #KARvMUM pic.twitter.com/Fk2H9HZAAl — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 11, 2021

The other two leading run-scorers in the tournament – Devdutt Padikkal and R Samarth – are yet to bat in the game. Shaw marked out Karnataka and Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal for special treatment.

The Mumbai opener had a modest season in IPL 2020 for Delhi Capitals, scoring just 228 runs in 13 games with two half-centuries although his franchise managed to reach the finals.