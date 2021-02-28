Vijay Hazare Trophy: After first fifer in 15 years, Sreesanth shines again in Kerala's thumping win over Bihar

S Sreesanth continued his impressive run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy as the veteran pacer picked four wickets to help Kerala overpower Bihar by nine wickets on Sunday. The right-arm medium fast bowler scalped four wickets in his nine overs and conceded 30 runs, which included two maiden.

The 38-year-old found great support from teammate Jalax Saxena as Kerala bundled out Bihar for a paltry 148 in 40.2 overs. Saxena finished his 10 overs quota, in which he picked three wickets and gave away 30 runs.

Among the Bihar batsmen, it was only Babul Kumar, who could resist the Kerala attack and went on to score 64 from 89 balls, which included six boundaries and three maximums.

In response, Kerala opener Robin Uthappa played an unbeaten knock of 87 from 32 deliveries as Kerala completed the 149-run chase in just 8.5 overs. Batting at a strike rate of 271.88, the right-handed batsman smashed four boundaries and ten sixes. Sanju Samson also played a quickfire knock of 24 runs from 9 deliveries.

Earlier this week, 38-year-old Sreesanth picked up his first five-wicket match haul in List A format after a long gap of 15 years. Sreesanth, who is making a return to domestic cricket after a gap of seven years after his life ban for IPL spot-fixing was overturned by the Supreme Court, claimed 5/65 -- first five-wicket haul after 2006 – in 9.3 overs to bundle out Uttar Pradesh for 283 in 49.4 overs.