हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vijay Hazare Trophy: After first fifer in 15 years, Sreesanth shines again in Kerala's thumping win over Bihar

S Sreesanth found great support from teammate Jalax Saxena as Kerala bundled out Bihar for a paltry 148 in 40.2 overs. Saxena finished his 10 overs quota, in which he picked three wickets and gave away 30 runs. In response, Kerala opener Robin Uthappa played an unbeaten knock of 87 from 32 deliveries as Kerala completed the 149-run chase in just 8.5 overs. 

Vijay Hazare Trophy: After first fifer in 15 years, Sreesanth shines again in Kerala&#039;s thumping win over Bihar
Kerala speedster S Sreesanth is currently playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

S Sreesanth continued his impressive run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy as the veteran pacer picked four wickets to help Kerala overpower Bihar by nine wickets on Sunday. The right-arm medium fast bowler scalped four wickets in his nine overs and conceded 30 runs, which included two maiden. 

The 38-year-old found great support from teammate Jalax Saxena as Kerala bundled out Bihar for a paltry 148 in 40.2 overs. Saxena finished his 10 overs quota, in which he picked three wickets and gave away 30 runs. 

Among the Bihar batsmen, it was only Babul Kumar, who could resist the Kerala attack and went on to score 64 from 89 balls, which included six boundaries and three maximums. 

In response, Kerala opener Robin Uthappa played an unbeaten knock of 87 from 32 deliveries as Kerala completed the 149-run chase in just 8.5 overs. Batting at a strike rate of 271.88, the right-handed batsman smashed four boundaries and ten sixes. Sanju Samson also played a quickfire knock of 24 runs from 9 deliveries.

Earlier this week, 38-year-old Sreesanth picked up his first five-wicket match haul in List A format after a long gap of 15 years. Sreesanth, who is making a return to domestic cricket after a gap of seven years after his life ban for IPL spot-fixing was overturned by the Supreme Court, claimed 5/65 -- first five-wicket haul after 2006 – in 9.3 overs to bundle out Uttar Pradesh for 283 in 49.4 overs.   

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vijay Hazare TrophyS Sreesanth
Next
Story

IND vs ENG: Pune ODIs to be played behind closed doors after spike in Covid-19 cases

Must Watch

PT10M7S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day