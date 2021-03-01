Vijay Hazare Trophy: Stuart Binny completes 100 List A matches, wife Mayanti Langer leaves message for trolls

Stuart Binny made his 100 List A appearance in the clash between Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday. Relishing the moment, the 36-year-old shared a photo on Instagram and captioned it: "That day has come where I walk out for my 100 List A game...blessed.”

Binny played an unbeaten knock of 55 runs off 37 balls and made sure his 100th List A match finished on a winning note. Apart from Binny, opener batsman Rongsen Jonathan and Srikanth Munde scored twin centuries as Nagaland eclipsed a stiff 286-run target in just 42.1 overs. Jonathan scored 113 from 100 deliveries, while Munde fetched 102 from 106 balls.

Binny also rolled his arms during the contest but remained wicketless despite completing his 10-overs quota.

Meanwhile, Binny’s wife Mayanti Langer also extended her support towards her husband for achieving the new milestone and slammed the trolls. She shared a story on Instagram in this regard and later tweeted out the screenshot of it with the message: "To the haters, but mainly to the supporters."

To the haters, but mainly to the supporters pic.twitter.com/kTZ8brUwJw — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) March 1, 2021

“A hundred that has been 17 years in the making. Hardwork and perseverance are only words until you bring them to life. Some just talk, Stuart Binny walks the talk,” Mayanti wrote on her Instagram.

The cricketer has often been heckled on social media, and the hate messages are not new to the 36-year-old. In an interview with Hindustan Times last year, Binny spoke about the online backlash and said: "It is what it is,” Binny says, crossing his arms and staring at the large tribal tattoo sneaking past the sleeve of his gym-buffed arm. “It took time but now I’ve learned to laugh about it. But that hasn’t stopped me from getting shocked at how silly some of the comments can get.”

Binny shifted his alliance to Nagaland in 2019 after previously playing for Karnataka.