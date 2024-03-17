NewsCricket
'Hamari Choriya Choro Se Kam Hai Ke...', Social Media Flooded With Memes As RCB End Trophy Drought With WPL 2024 Title Win

Royal Challengers' clinical performance with both bat and ball showcased their dominance throughout the tournament, culminating in a well-deserved triumph in the final.

In a thrilling final showdown at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's team emerged victorious, securing the Women's Premier League 2024 title with a convincing eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals Women. The match witnessed stellar performances from both sides, but it was the Royal Challengers who ultimately outplayed their opponents in all departments of the game.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Delhi Capitals Women got off to a decent start with opener Shafali Verma showcasing her prowess with the bat. Verma's aggressive innings of 44 runs off just 27 deliveries, including 2 fours and 3 sixes, provided the initial momentum to the Capitals' innings. However, the Royal Challengers' bowling attack, led by Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux, struck back with crucial breakthroughs at regular intervals.

Despite skipper Meg Lanning's contribution of 23 runs, Delhi Capitals struggled to build partnerships, losing wickets at crucial junctures. Molineux was the pick of the bowlers for the Royal Challengers, claiming three vital wickets, while Patil also made significant inroads, finishing with figures of 4 wickets for 12 runs. Marizanne Kapp and Radha Yadav chipped in with minor contributions, but the Capitals could only manage a below-par total of 113 runs in 18.3 overs, setting a target of 114 for the Royal Challengers.

Chasing a modest target, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women began their innings with caution, losing opener Sophie Devine early to a dismissal by Shikha Pandey. However, skipper Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry steadied the innings with a well-constructed partnership. Mandhana played a composed innings, scoring 31 runs off 39 deliveries before falling to Minnu Mani's bowling. Perry, on the other hand, anchored the chase brilliantly, remaining unbeaten with a crucial knock of 35 runs off 37 balls.

Richa Ghosh provided the finishing touches with a quickfire cameo, scoring an unbeaten 17 runs off 14 deliveries, as the Royal Challengers comfortably chased down the target with 3 balls to spare. Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani were the only wicket-takers for Delhi Capitals, but their efforts were not enough to halt the Royal Challengers' charge towards victory.

The Royal Challengers' clinical performance with both bat and ball showcased their dominance throughout the tournament, culminating in a well-deserved triumph in the final. Smriti Mandhana's astute captaincy, coupled with stellar contributions from key players like Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil, played a pivotal role in their success.

