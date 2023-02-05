Vinod Kambli in Trouble After Hitting Wife With Cooking Pan in Drunken State, Mumbai Police Files FIR

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has got into a big trouble again after his wife Andrea Hewitt filed a FIR with Bandra Police on Friday, February 3. Kambli reportedly reached home drunk this week and hit his wife on her head with a cooking pan. Andrea reached the Bandra police station on Friday after getting treatment for her head injuries at a nearby hospital, a police official told Zee News. The police has booked Kambli under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (insult) respectively.

A report in Times of India, however, quoted Andrea that 'the matter is now getting sorted out'. The incident took place between 1 and 1.30 pm IST when Kambli entered his Bandra flat allegedly in a drunken state and starting hurling abuses at his wife. Kambli's 12-year-old son became witness to the whole episode and even tried to calm him down. But an angry Kambli instead went to the kitchen and brought a cooking pan which he threw at Andrea, causing her head injuries.

"Despite trying to pacify him, he abused me and my son for no reason. He charged at us. After hitting the cooking panhandle, he charged again with a bat. I managed to stop him before leaving with my son, and rushed to the hospital," Andrea has put on record in the FIR.

This is not the first time Kambli has made news for all the wrong reasons. He had been booked by police in drunken driving cases in 2022. Earlier, he and his wife had been booked by police for allegedly beating up their maid. Last year, Kambli had reached out to the Mumbai Cricket Association for a job. He had promised the cricket body to stop drinking if a job was offered to him. He had spoken for the first time about his financial problems, saying that he and his family are living off the Rs 30,000 pension he receives from BCCI as former India cricketer.

_ 17 Tests, 104 ODIs

_ 3,561 international runs



He made his first Test double hundred in his debut series and has an average of 54.20 in the longest format.



"There are rules and regulations which everyone has to follow. If there are any rules that don’t allow you to do certain things, everyone must follow them. I will stop it (drinking) immediately if told to do so...no problem at all!," said Kambli to Mid-Day.

In a career that was marred with injuries and controversy, Kambli played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India.