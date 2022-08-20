Former Indian batter Vinod Kambli recently reached out to Mumbai Cricket Association and other cricket boards for a job as he is struggling on the financial front, surviving at a small amount of Rs 30,000 that he gets via BCCI pension in a big city like Mumbai. Kambli once coached as Sachin Tendulkar's academy but had to quit due to some reasons. He said that his good friend Tendulkar knows about his situation but he is not expecting any help from him.

Kambli was once one of the rising stars in Indian cricket, at the start of this career. He is still the youngest Indian to score a Test double hundred. He is also the youngest India to reach 1000 Test runs, achieving the feat in just 14 innings. But then his career went downhill and much of it has to do with his lifestyle. Kambli still drinks but says he is now ready to quit it if it means he can find a decent job for himself. As per a Hindustan Times article, Kambli once showed up for a cricket match where he slammed a hundred even after being 10 pegs down with hard liqour a night before the game. That is one habit he says he has already rid of.

"There are rules and regulations which everyone has to follow. If there are any rules that don’t allow you to do certain things, everyone must follow them. I will stop it (drinking) immediately if told to do so...no problem at all!" Kambli told Mid-day. The 50-year-old cricketer however mentioned that he still drinks socially.

Kambli tried many things after his career came to a premature end. He participated in various reality shows while also doing a few films in between.