Vinod Kambli Walks Out From Hospital, Requests Everyone To Avoid Alcohol - Watch

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli was discharged from the hospital on the first day of 2025, Wednesday after recuperating from multiple health concerns. Kambli was admitted to Akruti Hospital in Kalhar, Bhiwandi, Thane on December 21 after his health deteriorated.

Kambli was donning India’s new ODI jersey when he came out of the hospital and was spotted greeting his fans. Before announcing his retirement, Vinod Kambli played 121 international matches for India between 1991 and 2000. He managed to score 1084 runs in just 17 Tests at an average of 54.20 with the help of four centuries and a double ton against England at Wankhede Stadium in 1993.

Former India left-hander also scored 2477 runs in 104 ODI matches at an average of 32.59. He smashed two centuries and 14 fifties in the shorter format, with his final international game coming in the 2000 Champions Trophy final against Sri Lanka.

BREAKING - Vinod Kambli discharged from hospital pic.twitter.com/DT3vc0VXsC — Akshat Jain (AkshatJain69727) January 1, 2025

“This doctor (Thakur) made me fit and I had stated that I would come back only when I am fit. I will show people in Shivaji Park that I Vinod Kambli will not leave cricket. These guys (at the hospital) gave me good cricket practice. I ‘hit’ only fours and sixes," Kambli said.

“Enjoy the new year. Don’t drink alcohol. Enjoy life," he added.

Dr Shailesh Thakur who is the director of Akruti Health City Hospital, drove the former cricketer back to his home.

“He’s fine now. I’m dropping him back home," the report quoted Thakur as saying.

Talking about his first-class career, Kambli scored close to 10,000 runs at an average of 59.67 alongside making 6,476 runs in List A cricket at an average of 41.24. The former left-hand batter also collected 46 centuries in domestic competitions.