Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, who has been battling health issues since his admission to Akruti Hospital in Thane, has given his fans a reason to smile. A recent video of the veteran batter dancing to the popular song “Chak De India” in his hospital ward has gone viral on social media, offering hope and positivity about his recovery.

Health Challenges and Hospitalization

Earlier this year, Kambli was admitted to the hospital due to a urinary infection and muscle cramps. Subsequent scans revealed blood clots in his brain, raising concerns about his health among fans and the cricketing fraternity. This added to the worries sparked by his frail appearance during an event with his childhood friend and teammate Sachin Tendulkar earlier in the year.

Signs of Recovery

Doctors at Akruti Hospital have provided encouraging updates about Kambli's condition. The video of him dancing with fans showcases his improving health and positive spirit. "It is because of the doctor here that I am alive," Kambli told PTI earlier. "People will see the inspiration that I'll give them."

Dr. Vivek Dwivedi, speaking on the Vickey Lalwani YouTube channel, noted that Kambli has made significant lifestyle changes, including quitting alcohol and smoking, which contributed to his recovery.

Battling Memory Loss and Neurodegenerative Changes

Kambli's health issues also include neurodegenerative changes that have caused memory loss. Dr. Dwivedi explained that while Kambli may not regain full cognitive function, he is expected to recover up to 80-90% of his previous memory with proper rehabilitation. "With the help of time and good rehabilitation, he will probably start functioning normally again,” said Dr. Dwivedi.

Kambli, who played 17 Test matches and 104 ODIs for India, is determined to overcome his health challenges. His recent video highlights his resilience and serves as an inspiration to many. Fans and well-wishers across the country continue to rally behind him, hoping for his complete recovery and cheering his progress. As Kambli takes steps toward better health, his journey stands as a testament to perseverance and positivity in the face of adversity.