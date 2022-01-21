Viral: A never-seen-before run out dismisses Andre Russell in Bangladesh Premier League - WATCH

Cricket is a funny sport, they say. And funny things keep happening in the sport. This game in Bangladesh Premier League was no different.

In the 15th over of the first innings of Khulna Tigers (KT) and Minister Group Dhaka (MGD), a weird and comical dismissal took place.

What actually happened?

On last ball of the 15th over bowled by KT's Thisara Perera, MGD's West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell nudged the ball to third man and called for a single. Non-striker Mahmudullah started from his end. He was running to the danger end and so he raced towards the line.

The throw came in, hit the stumps at the striker's end but Mahmudullah was easily in. However, the bowl ricocheted and changed direction, went straight to stumps at non-striker's end and dislodged the bails. Guess what? Russell had still not reached by that time as he was ambling to that end and was declared out. His lazy running cost him his wicket.

Here's the video:

At the end of 20 overs, MGD made 183/6.

