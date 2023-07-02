trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629629
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Enjoy Lunch Date In London; Pics Go Viral

Virat and Anushka went for a lunch date in London ahead of India's tour of the West Indies in July.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 09:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Team India's star player, Virat Kohli is currently enjoying some time off from cricket in London as his wife Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of the couple's breakfast/lunch date together. The duo of Jab Tah Hai Jaan actress and India's star batter are one of the most loved couples in BTown. Both of them always win hearts on social media whenever they post pictures with each other.

"The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive," Kohli shared about in a recent podcast of RCB. (Watch: Dinesh Karthik Backs R Ashwin To Lead Team India At Asian Games 2023)

Coming to the game, Team India are set to host the 50-over World Cup later this year, and Kohli's former teammate Gayle picked India, England, Pakistan and New Zealand as the four semi-finalists. On the much awaited Indo-Pak clash in Ahmedabad on October 15, Gayle has a rather different take.

"Whenever those teams play, especially in a World Cup, the revenues they generate is humongous. One game can take care of the entire ICC event. Pakistan and India players should demand a lot of money for those games because those games are high paid games TV wise.

"I don't control the board or the ICC. If I was in their position I would want a lot more," he said (laughing).

He also sees his longtime RCB teammate Virat Kohli to dominate the World Cup at home.

"Tough times don't last long tough players last longer. Virat is tough mentally as well physically. I don't see any reason why he shouldn't go to this World Cup and dominate. As players, we always go through phases where things seem a bit dull and you need positive energy around to uplift yourself. Once we get back in the groove, we know how dangerous we can be."

"I know India have not won an ICC trophy in a long time and same is the case with us (West Indies). We last won in 2016. Pressure will be on India as they play at home as favourites," Gayle reckoned.

