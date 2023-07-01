Watch: Dinesh Karthik Backs R Ashwin To Lead Team India At Asian Games 2023

Veteran India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik played his last game for India in the T20 World Cup. As the Men in Blue are set to participate at the Asian Games 2023, DK has backed senior bowler R Ashwin to lead the India B team at the event which is set to begin on September 23.

It is likely that BCCI send a second-string team to the Asian event due to the 2023 ODI World Cup in place. Ashwin currently plays in the Test squad regularly. He played his last ODI in January 2022 at Paarl against South Africa.





cre Trending Stories

Watch the video here:

VIDEO | "(Ravichandran) Ashwin is arguably one of the greatest cricketers to have ever played the game. I think he deserves to captain India once, I genuinely believe that he has earned the right to be a captain of Team India," says former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik. pic.twitter.com/wLpdeZzIy7 July 1, 2023

"(Ravichandran) Ashwin is arguably one of the greatest cricketers to have ever played the game. I think he deserves to captain India once, I genuinely believe that he has earned the right to be a captain of Team India.” (Gautam Gambhir's Reaction After West Indies Failed To Qualify For ODI World Cup 2023 Goes Viral)

Ashwin's experience as a skipper

It is worth noting that the seasoned off-spinner is a good leader who has led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Under his leadership, Punjab won 12 out of the 28 games played. His win percentage as the PBKS skipper is 42.85.

DK also backed KL Rahul as the first-choice wicket-keeper after Pant saying,"Considering Rishabh Pant is not fit, it's going to be a toss-up between Ishan (Kishan), Sanju (Samson), and KL (Rahul). It's hard to say but I feel that KL Rahul is the front-runner to keep wickets at Asia Cup."