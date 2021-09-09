Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester: Man United delighted to host 'Two GOATS in one city'

Two of sports' finest character, Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are regarded as G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) in their respective disciplines, are currently stationed in Manchester.

While Kohli has arrived in the city for the fifth and final Test against Joe Root's England, Ronaldo is currently training with his boyhood club Manchester United and is likely to make his first appearance upon return after 12 years against Newcastle on Sunday.

READ | India vs England 5th Test in DOUBT, team practice cancelled

A photo of Kohli training was shared by the Lancashire Cricket Club on Twitter, which spoke about the presence of two GOATS in the city. English giants Manchester United were quick to respond back to the tweet and wrote: "One city, two GOATs".

Virat and Ronaldo in Manchester — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) September 9, 2021

Virat Kohli's admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo

Kohli's admiration towards Ronaldo is no secret, and the Indian cricketer rates the former Real Madrid star as the greatest athlete of modern era. During an interaction with Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri, Kohli also explained the reason why he thinks the same.

"Cristiano Ronaldo. There are many great athletes. There are so many people you look up to, who are amazing, but for a guy to turn up for big games that regularly. The thing that stood out was, he joined Juventus (and) I remember it was a UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid match. They lost 2-0 in the first leg. The second leg they were playing at home. For a guy to say two days prior to the game, to tell his friends that come for the game (because) it is going to be a special night."

“That conviction for a guy to say that we are going to go through and score a hat-trick. That for me is a beast mentality. In the world of sport, there are very few people who can claim to have that kind of a mentality. That mental strength for me is inspiring every time," the batsman had then said.

This is not the only time when Kohli has praised Ronaldo and there are many videos of the Indian hailing the footballing legend on internet.