Virat Kohli shares never-seen-before PIC with Anushka on 5th wedding anniversary, check ACTRESS' fun reply

Star Indian cricketer and former captain Virat Kohli and his bollywood actor wife Anushka Sharma are celebrating five years in a wedlock today on December 11. On this very day, in Tuscany in Italy, five years ago, the love birds made a promise to spend the lifetime together and tied the knot. Virat chose a special picture to mark the day and show his love for Anushka with a beautiful post on the anniversary. He wrote: "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my hear." This love note on Instagram was followed by many heart and infinity emojis.

Check out Virat's post for Anushka on Virushka's 5th wedding anniversary below:

Wife Anushka replied to Virat's post with a cute comment: "Thank god you didn’t go for ‘payback’ post." She was referring to her anniversary post for Virat on her handle, where she shared some unseen pics and unknown facts about her with plenty of slys also attached.

Virat is currently in Bangladesh, preparing for the two-match Test series vs the Tigers, which begins on December 14 (Wednesday) at Chattogram. The former Indian captain had a tough time in the first two ODIs but slammed his 72nd international ton to mark his return to form from a brief lull period.

Virat slammed 113 off just 91 balls at strike rate of 124.18. His innings included 11 fours and 2 sixes respectively. In the same match, Ishan Kishan scripted history as he slammed 210 runs in 131 deliveries to register the fastest double century ever scored in the format. His innings included 24 fours and 10 sixes respectively. Thanks to Ishan and Virat's brilliant show with the bat, India posted 409/8 in 50 overs after Bangladesh won the toss and asked visitors to bat first.