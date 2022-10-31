Virat Kohli invasion of PRIVACY: Wife Anushka Sharma SLAMS fan’s action, calls it ‘violation of a human being’

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma was shocked at the ‘invasion of privacy’ of her husband and former India captain Virat Kohli in Australia during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli on Monday (October 31) posted a video allegedly shared by a fan on social media which is shows the inside of his hotel room.

Anushka commented on the incident through an Instagram story and questioned ‘if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?’

“Have experienced few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks “celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega” should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?” Anushka wrote in her Instagram story.

Kohli blasted the fan, saying that he was ‘not okay’ with this sort of ‘fanaticism’ and ‘invasion of privacy’. “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” Kohli wrote on social media.

The former India skipper is currently the third-highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup 2022 with 156 runs from just 3 matches with two fifties to his name and a strike-rate of 144.44. Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis is leading the run-scoring charts with 180 runs in 6 matches ahead of Netherlands opener Max O’Dowd, who has 161 runs in 6 games.