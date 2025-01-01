Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrate New Year’s Eve In Sydney - Watch

Former India skipper Virat Kohli was spotted enjoying the last evening of 2024 with his wife Anushka Sharma and his teammates Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna in Sydney ahead of the fifth and final Test against Australia which starts at the SCG on Friday. Kohli had a below-average 2024 while playing for India. He scored runs with an average of 24.52 in Test cricket, 19.33 in ODIs, and 18 in T20I cricket.

One of the videos is going viral on social media where Kohli was spotted holding hands with Anushka Sharma alongside Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna on New Year’s Eve in Sydney. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Harshit Rana, and Shubman Gill enjoyed the New Year’s Eve fireworks at the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Devdutt Padikkal & Prasidh Krishna at the Sydney for New Year's celebrations. pic.twitter.com/FC8ahlCVan — Tanuj Singh (ImTanujSingh) December 31, 2024

The Indian team showed great intent in the Boxing Day Test against Australia but they ended up losing the game. After the loss, a lot of talks have been going around about the Test careers of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The senior duo of the Indian team has been facing a lot of criticism because of their poor form.

As of now, Virat Kohli has played 122 Test matches for India where he made 9,207 runs with the help of 30 centuries. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has taken part in 67 Tests where he smashed 4,302 runs.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.