Vamika Kohli

Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika's face revealed; fans say ‘ye toh choti Virat hai’ – WATCH

Fans on Twitter are going gaga seeing Vamika Kohli for the first time and they even feel that the baby girl had a striking resemblance to her father, as many termed her a "Xerox copy" of Virat Kohli.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Photos and videos of Team India batter Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s baby girl Vamika have gone viral after her face was revealed by broadcasters on Sunday (January 23) during India vs South Africa third ODI in Cape Town.

During the match, the live telecast showed Bollywood actress Anushka standing in the audience while holding Vamika in her arms and cheering for Kohli, who had gestured toward his wife and daughter after completing his fifty.

Meanwhile, the camera panned on Anushka and Vamika for about ten seconds, giving a clear-cut view of the star couple’s face for the first time.

Here’s the video:

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter are going gaga seeing Vamika Kohli for the first time and they even feel that the baby girl had a striking resemblance to her father, as many termed her a "Xerox copy" of Virat Kohli.

Check some of the fans' reactions here:

On the cricketing front, Kohli would be regretting missing out on scoring the elusive 71st international ton again as he was dismissed for 65.

Also, India failed to avoid a series whitewash against South Africa as they lost the third ODI by four runs to end a disastrous tour of the 'Rainbow Nation'.

Asked to bat first, South Africa were all out for 287 after Quinton de Kock's attacking hundred and Rassie van der Dussen's fluent half-century. In reply, KL Rahul-led Team India were all out for 283 in 49.2 overs.

