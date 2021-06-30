Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma UNSEEN pics from Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge's wedding break internet – check out

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are one of India's favourite celebrity couples and the duo often curate moments from their lives nicely on Instagram, thus treating fans with lovely and adorable pictures. Recently, Virat-Anushka’s unseen pictures from Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding in 2017 surfaced online and they are breaking the internet.

Interestingly, the photos are from the time when Virat and Anushka had not been married yet. The never-seen-before pictures capturing Zaheer and Sagarika’s wedding madness have been shared by a Virushka fan account. Take a look at the photos.

Virat and Anushka got married in picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high-profile wedding was solemnised in the presence of family and close friends. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, Anushka and daughter Vamika are currently accompanying Virat and Team India in England, where they recently lost the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton. Kohli and Co. will now take on hosts England in the five-match Test series which is scheduled to begin from August 4.