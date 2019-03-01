Virat Kohli bows down to 'real hero' Abhinandan Varthaman

He is revered as a hero on the cricket pitch but Virat Kohli on Friday sent a heartfelt message to his own hero - Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The brave IAF pilot returned home to India on Friday night after spending two days in Pakistani captivity. He had engaged and shot down a Pakistan Air Force F16 jet on Wednesday before his own MiG-21 Bison jet crashed. Although Abhinandan managed to eject, he landed in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

A nation united in calling for Abhinandan's return. A nation united in celebration when the braveheart eventually walked back into India. "Real hero. I bow down to you. Jai Hind," posted Kohli on his official Instagram account. He also posted a sketch of the IAF hero.

Kohli's message was just one in a sea of messages which saluted Abhinandan's valour and his courage.