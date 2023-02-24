Virat Kohli Buys Lavish Villa in Alibaug For THIS Massive Price - Read Here

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli has bought a new house. The 34-year-old now owns a lavish villa in Alibaug near Mumbai. The cost of the villa is Rs 6 crore and is spread across 2,000 sq ft in area. The villa is a part of Avas Living - a luxury bungalow project in Awas Village, Alibaug and it reportedly costs Rs 6 crore. "Awas is a preferred location due to its natural beauty. Besides, the Mandwa jetty is five minutes away from Awas and the speed boats have now reduced the distance to Mumbai to 15 minutes," advocate Mahesh Mhatre, who works as the legal consultant for Avas Living Alibaug LLP, was quoted as saying in Hindustan Times.

Mhatre also said that it was Virat's brother Vikas Kohli who came for registration of the villa as the cricketer is busy with the India vs Australia Test series. Kohli has reportedly paid Rs 36 lakh as stamp duty to own the villa which also includes a 400 sq ft swimming pool. Not to forget, this is the second property that Kohli has bought in Alibaug. Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma had bought a 36,059 sq ft farmhouse in Zirad village for ₹19.24 crore last year in September.