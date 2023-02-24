topStoriesenglish2576690
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli Buys Lavish Villa in Alibaug For THIS Massive Price - Read Here

Virat Kohli, who has bought a second house in 6 months in Alibaug, has paid Rs 6 crore to get the possession, paying Rs 36 lakh in stamp duty. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 03:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli Buys Lavish Villa in Alibaug For THIS Massive Price - Read Here

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli has bought a new house. The 34-year-old now owns a lavish villa in Alibaug near Mumbai. The cost of the villa is Rs 6 crore and is spread across 2,000 sq ft in area. The villa is a part of Avas Living - a luxury bungalow project in Awas Village, Alibaug and it reportedly costs Rs 6 crore. "Awas is a preferred location due to its natural beauty. Besides, the Mandwa jetty is five minutes away from Awas and the speed boats have now reduced the distance to Mumbai to 15 minutes," advocate Mahesh Mhatre, who works as the legal consultant for Avas Living Alibaug LLP, was quoted as saying in Hindustan Times.

Mhatre also said that it was Virat's brother Vikas Kohli who came for registration of the villa as the cricketer is busy with the India vs Australia Test series. Kohli has reportedly paid Rs 36 lakh as stamp duty to own the villa which also includes a 400 sq ft swimming pool. Not to forget, this is the second property that Kohli has bought in Alibaug. Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma had bought a 36,059 sq ft farmhouse in Zirad village for ₹19.24 crore last year in September.

 

 

Live Tv

Virat KohliAnushka SharmaVikas KohliVirat Kohli buys new bunglowVirat Kohli buys new villaVirat Kohli newsVirat Kohli latest updateVirat Kohli buys Villa in Alibaug

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781