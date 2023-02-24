Watch: Virat Kohli's Old Dance Video With Sonakshi Sinha At Rohit Sharma's Wedding Goes Viral

The cricketing world knows about dancing skills of Virat Kohli. Very recently he danced to trending song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' during the India vs Australia Test series and the steps went viral instantly. A few days ago, a fan tweeted an old video of Virat dancing with bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha during the wedding of Rohit Sharma. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing the 'Saree ke Fall sa'' track and both are killing it on the stage. Rohit got married in December of 2015, so the video should from the same time too. The dance video is going viral as Kohli and Sonakshi fans cannot get enough of watching their moves.

Rare video of VIRAT KOHLI and Sonakshi Sinha dancing together at Rohit Sharma's wedding. pic.twitter.com/kVJbzcoeNL — V I N A Y (@TrophyHeist) February 19, 2023

Not just dancing, Kohli is a very good singer as well. He had sung a song for his wife Anushka Sharma at their reception party in 2017. Kohli is a big Punjabi music lover and fans legends like Gurdas Maan, who even performed at Virushka's wedding. Virat, who is a punjabi, is quite a colourful character and his antics, dance moves are there to be seen on the cricket field as well. He usually breaks into a Bhangra when the team picks up a wicket or just when he feels like to lift the morale of the team.

Coming to his cricket, Kohli will be looking to end the drought of runs in Test cricket when the Indian team takes on Australia in the third Test at Indore. After scoring a low score in the first Test at Nagpur, Kohli showed he was still in touch with a 44-run knock in the 1st innings of the Delhi Test. However, he was done in by a controversial LBW decision. But that 44-run knock was filled with confident strokes and it did not seem for even a second that Kohli was not among runs in this format throughout the innings.

India lead 2-0 in the four-match series that with Australian captain Pat Cummins too ruled out of the third Test as he is attending his ailing mother back home, it seems the home team have a golden chance to make a clean sweep on the Aussies.