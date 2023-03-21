topStoriesenglish2586297
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli Can Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record Of Scoring 100 Centuries If...: Shoaib Akhtar Makes BIG Statement

Shoaib Akhtar believes that Virat Kohli should stop playing T20 Internationals and concentrate solely on ODI and Test Cricket in order to reach Sachin Tendulkar's record-breaking totals.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli Can Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record Of Scoring 100 Centuries If...: Shoaib Akhtar Makes BIG Statement

Virat Kohli has got back to his best with a T20I hundred against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 after going more than three years without a century. He later scored hundreds in the home ODI series against Sri Lanka, and in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy final against Australia, he eventually broke his 40-month Test century drought with an 186. In order to surpass the famous Sachin Tendulkar's total of 100 international hundreds, he still needs to accumulate 26 more international centuries, bringing his total to 75. Shoaib Akhtar thinks that if Virat makes a sacrifice, he can surpass Sachin's record.

Also Read: How Can MI, DC, UPW Qualify Directly For Final Of WPL 2023? - Explained

“As a cricketer, if you ask me, I feel he should stick with only Test and ODI formats. T20I format drains a lot of his energy," said Akhtar in an interaction with Sports Tak. “He is a very excited kind of character. He wants to be out there, he wants to look good. He wants to have a good time in T20Is. He likes it. But at times, he needs to save his body. How old is he right now? 34 right? Easily he can play for about 6 to 8 years. If he plays 30-50 more Test matches, I’m sure it won’t be difficult for him to score 25 centuries in those Test matches," he added.

Shoaib Akhtar believes that Virat Kohli should stop playing T20 Internationals and concentrate solely on ODI and Test Cricket in order to reach Sachin Tendulkar's record-breaking totals.

Shoaib Akhtar believes that it will be extremely mentally and physically hard to surpass Sachin's achievement. “However, it will still be a daunting task for him in terms of fitness and mental health. Luckily, he is a strong guy, he is a Punjabi guy. It’s great that he is in a good frame of mind. He is concentrating and having a good time with his cricket. So he should remain focused and cross the 100-century barrier," Shoaib Akhtar added.

Live Tv

Virat KohliVirat Kohli news updateVirat Kohli newsVirat Kohli updateShoaib AkhtarShoaib Akhtar news updateShoaib Akhtar newsShoaib Akhtar updateIND vs AUS 3rd ODIIND vs AUS 3rd ODI news updateIND vs AUS 3rd ODI newsIND vs AUS 3rd ODI updateIndia vs Australia 3rd ODIIndia vs Australia 3rd ODI news updateIndia vs Australia 3rd ODI newsIndia vs Australia 3rd ODI update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?