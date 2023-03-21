Virat Kohli has got back to his best with a T20I hundred against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 after going more than three years without a century. He later scored hundreds in the home ODI series against Sri Lanka, and in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy final against Australia, he eventually broke his 40-month Test century drought with an 186. In order to surpass the famous Sachin Tendulkar's total of 100 international hundreds, he still needs to accumulate 26 more international centuries, bringing his total to 75. Shoaib Akhtar thinks that if Virat makes a sacrifice, he can surpass Sachin's record.

Throwback to the day when all Viratians and real Indian cricket fans got a sigh of relief that Virat Kohli is back in his groove. Won't forget the night of 8th September 2022 ever in my life. Here is the BBB Version of Virat Kohli's 71st century_



Part 1pic.twitter.com/LGI5J0UktQ — Ananay Sethi (@AnanaySethi3) March 21, 2023

“As a cricketer, if you ask me, I feel he should stick with only Test and ODI formats. T20I format drains a lot of his energy," said Akhtar in an interaction with Sports Tak. “He is a very excited kind of character. He wants to be out there, he wants to look good. He wants to have a good time in T20Is. He likes it. But at times, he needs to save his body. How old is he right now? 34 right? Easily he can play for about 6 to 8 years. If he plays 30-50 more Test matches, I’m sure it won’t be difficult for him to score 25 centuries in those Test matches," he added.

Shoaib Akhtar believes that Virat Kohli should stop playing T20 Internationals and concentrate solely on ODI and Test Cricket in order to reach Sachin Tendulkar's record-breaking totals.

Shoaib Akhtar believes that it will be extremely mentally and physically hard to surpass Sachin's achievement. “However, it will still be a daunting task for him in terms of fitness and mental health. Luckily, he is a strong guy, he is a Punjabi guy. It’s great that he is in a good frame of mind. He is concentrating and having a good time with his cricket. So he should remain focused and cross the 100-century barrier," Shoaib Akhtar added.