'Virat Kohli can improve his technique by looking at Babar Azam,' says former PAK cricketer

Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed had some words of advice for India skipper Virat Kohli, as the 48-year-old feels that the Indian cricketer should follow Babar Azam's technique.

"Virat Kohli has a better range [of shots] as compared to Babar Azam but he also has one area of weakness. If the ball swings, he tends to get trapped around the off-stump such as against James Anderson in England," Javed was quoted as saying in a report in Pakistan Cricket.

"When you look at Babar, you don`t see any weak areas. Just like, [Sachin] Tendulkar who also didn`t have any weak areas. Babar is technically more safe and sound but if he follows Kohli`s fitness routine he will become an even better player. Meanwhile, Kohli can improve his technique by looking at Babar so that he doesn`t get trapped," he added.

The comments from Javed comes at a time when Kohli has failed to notch a international ton in almost one and a half years. However, the Indian batsman has been in good touch and also bagged the Man of the Series award in the recently-concluded ODI series against England.

Babar, on the other hand, is enjoying a superb outing with the Pakistan team in South Africa, and led his side to a 2-1 win over the hosts in the three-match ODI series. The current Pakistan skipper amassed 228 runs from three ODIs, which also included match-winning 103 of 104 balls in the series opener.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan skipper added another feather to his already decorated cap as he became the fastest from his country and world's second-fastest batsman to achieve the 6000-run landmark in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat during his team’s win against South Africa in 1st T20I on Saturday (April 10).