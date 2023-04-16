Watch: Virat Kohli Can't Stop Laughing After Watching Bhojpuri Commentary On His Batting, Video Goes Viral

Indian Premier League season is currently underway, and Virat Kohli is making waves with his performance. The 34-year-old cricketer has already scored three fifties in four matches, making a total of 214 runs in four innings. He is currently in the third position in the list of leading run scorers. In the latest match, Match No. 20 against Delhi Capitals, Kohli helped Royal Challengers Bangalore secure a win by 23 runs by scoring 50 runs from 34 balls. This win comes after two consecutive losses, which had followed an impressive win against the Mumbai Indians in the first match of the season.

Virat Kohli enjoying Bhojpuri commentary , what will you want to say @ravikishann sir #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/KXgm1PFufq — __________ (@Prashant1_lv1) April 15, 2023

In this season of the IPL, fans have the option to listen to match commentary in various languages, and Bhojpuri commentary has gained popularity among them. Kohli recently watched the highlights of his batting with Bhojpuri commentary and found it hilarious, bursting into laughter multiple times while listening to it.

Kohli had a forgetful season in the IPL last year, but he has returned with a bang this time around. In the first match of IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians, played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, he remained unbeaten on 82 runs from 49 balls. However, he scored a low score of 21 runs from 18 balls in the next fixture. Kohli got back into form in the third game against Lucknow Super Giants, scoring 61 runs from 44 balls. With his latest 50 runs against Delhi Capitals, he has now climbed to the third position in the Orange Cap leaderboard.

Kohli's success in the IPL has been due to his impressive skills as a batsman. He is one of the most reliable batsmen in the Indian team, and his records speak for themselves. He has been consistently scoring runs for his team in the IPL, and this season is no different. The fact that he has found form after a disappointing season last year is a testament to his resilience and determination as a player.

Overall, Kohli's performances this season have been impressive, and it is great to see him back in form. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what he will achieve next in the IPL, and his popularity only seems to be growing with each match.