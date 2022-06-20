Former India captain Virat Kohli is celebrating the 11th anniversary of his Test debut on June 20. Kohli posted a video of special memories from the last 11 years playing for Team India in whites. Kohli received his maiden Test cap way back in 2011 when India was facing West Indies at Jamaica's Sabina Park. The talismanic batsman had the worst possible start to his Test career but soon he turned the tables upside down by becoming arguably the best batsman of the generation across the format.

Earlier this year, Kohli completed 100 Test matches. He achieved the milestone against Sri Lanka at Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium. In 101 Tests, Kohli has scored 8,043 runs at an average of 49.96 and has hit 27 centuries. The 33-year-old has scored seven double centuries in the longest format of the game.

Kohli was handed India's Test captaincy in 2014. To fill in the shoes of great MS Dhoni was not going to be an easy task for him but Kohli took in head-on as he became India's most successful Test captain of all time. In 68 Tests as a captain, Kohli led Team India to 40 wins. After India's embarrassing loss against South Africa in January 2022, Kohli stepped down as the captain of the Indian Test team after serving for seven years.

One of Kohli's biggest achievements as a captain was winning India's first Test series in Australia in 2019. Under Kohli's captaincy, Team India took 2-1 lead in the England series. The fourth game will be played on July 1 but Rohit Sharma will be leading the side.