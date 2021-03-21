हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

Virat Kohli clicked performing 'daddy duties' at airport, Team India reach Pune for ODIs

India skipper Virat Kohli had a brilliant outing with the bat in the final T20I against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday. 

Virat Kohli clicked performing &#039;daddy duties&#039; at airport, Team India reach Pune for ODIs
Virat Kohli clicked performing 'daddy duties' at airport (Instagram)

India skipper Virat Kohli had a brilliant outing with the bat in the final T20I against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Leading the side from the front, the Indian skipper blasted an unbeaten knock of 80 runs from 52 balls, that too after promoting himself as an opener in the contest. His spectacular show at the world's largest stadium helped India pile a gigantic 224/8 on the board, which eventually proved more than enough for the tourists as they could only manage 188/8 in response. 

After the completion of the T20Is, Team India have now arrived in Pune for the final leg of the ongoing series, which comprises three ODIs, beginning with the first game on Tuesday.

As per a report in PTI, Kohli flew to Pune on a Chartered Flight from Ahmedabad at around 4.45 PM. 

Fans who were present at the Ahmedabad airport got a glimpse of the Indian batting star and shared a few pictures of him along with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. In the picture, Anushka is seen holding her daughter, while Kohli was seen performing 'daddy duties' by carrying the stroller along with the luggage.

India will be taking on England in the three-match ODI series after having won the Test series 3-1 and the T20I series 3-2.

The three ODI matches are to be played at the MCA stadium in Gahunje, on the outskirts of the city, on March 23, 26 and 28, sans spectators. 

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were included in India's 18-member squad which was announced on Friday.

Apart from Kohli, the Indian squad also comprises Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and bowlers led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 

India vs England
