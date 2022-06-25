Former India captain Virat Kohli got angry on an Indian crowd after teammate and youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti was abused during India's warmup match against Leicester in England on Saturday (June 25). Virat has always been a character who's not shy to his emotions and backs up his teammates. This time, it was young Kamlesh Nagarkoti who was suffering from abuse from a group of fans in England and Kohli immediately stared back at the people in Leicestershire during India's warm-up match.

Back in 2021, fast-bowler Mohammed Shami was getting a similar kind of treament by the fans like Kamlesh after India's poor performance against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Shami was brutually trolled and abused on social media with people bringing his religion in the matter and Kohli stood up for his teammate like a brother that time.

Checkout the video here...

Real Captain who take stand with the youngesters, Kohli slammed a guy who was making fun of Kamlesh Nagarkoti during warm up game pic.twitter.com/rJrJpKddfr — Cheeku (@cult_viratian) June 25, 2022

Team India have reached England and are set to play 6 white ball matches, including 3 ODIs and T20Is each and one Test match starting on July 1. Notably, this will Rohit Sharma's first tour away from home as permanent skipper of the Indian team. Rohit along with veteran batter Virat Kohli will look to win every match in this tour as India set eyes on the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

Team India are preparing for the upcoming fifth Test against England from July 1 – a match which was postponed from last year. Former India captain Virat Kohli was pumped up ahead of the training session as well. India currently leads the Test series 2-1. The fifth Test match, which was supposed to be held in Old Trafford, Manchester last year, was postponed due to COVID-19.