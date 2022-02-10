Virat Kohli copies Allu Arjun's 'Srivalli' dance from Pushpa: The Rise - Watch

Former India captain Virat Kohli did not perform with his bat in the 2nd ODI against West Indies but he took an extra ordinary catch while fielding to help his side gain momentum in a very crucial situation of the match.

India posted a low total of 237 runs in the second one dayer in Ahmedabad and pressure was on the bowling attack of India to take team out of trouble.

Team India's tight fielding and extra-ordinary bowling from the youngsters Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj and man of the match Prasidh Krishna guided them to seal the 3-match ODI series 2-0.

India's bowling attack started off well and got West Indies in a tight situation (76/5in 20 overs). After that Shamarah Brooks, Odean Smith and Akiel Hosein took charge with some hard hitting and India got under tremendous pressure.

Superb catch taken by Virat Kohli, this is Odean Smith's catch. pic.twitter.com/jjGeDUCNcC — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 9, 2022

Washington Sundar was brought into the attack to bowl the 45th over and he took a crucial wicket of Odean Smith who smashed him 2 times over the rope before. Smith tried to slog-sweep across the line but fell short, the ball went high in the sky at night and Virat Kohli was under the radar (deep mid-wicket) to take the catch, he had a good amount of time to settle himself for it but the ball was so high in the air that he fell back on his head to take the catch, Kohli even hurt his back-side of the head.

After the catch, Kohli was seen celebrating it with a trending 'Srivalli' dance step.

Prashidh Krishna, who was in a different league mode in that match sent Kemar Roach back to the pavilion in the next over and West Indies were all out for 193 runs. Krishna was also praised by skipper Rohit Sharma saying "he had never seen a spell that impressive from any Indian bowler for a long time.", Prasidh Krishna figures- 4/12 runs.