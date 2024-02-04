No Virat Kohli For IND vs ENG 3rd Test, India Star Likely To Extend Leave: Report

In a surprising turn of events, Virat Kohli's availability for the third Test against England remains uncertain, leaving the cricketing fraternity and fans in suspense. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to receive confirmation on Kohli's participation, following his withdrawal from the first two Tests due to personal reasons.

AB De Villiers said, "Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their 2nd child, so Virat is spending time with his family". (AB YT). pic.twitter.com/ceW5jrhIeL February 3, 2024

The Initial Withdrawal

BCCI officially announced Kohli's request to be withdrawn from the initial Tests, emphasizing the skipper's need for privacy during this challenging time. The statement urged media and fans to refrain from speculating on the nature of Kohli's personal reasons, urging everyone to focus on supporting the Indian cricket team as they face upcoming challenges in the Test series.

"Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming Test series against England, citing personal reasons," BCCI said in an official statement.

"The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series," the statement concluded.

The Replacement

Rajat Patidar, a right-handed batter, was swiftly called up to fill Kohli's shoes in the first two Tests against England. Making his international debut last year against South Africa, Patidar showcased his prowess by scoring 22 runs from 16 balls with a commendable strike rate of 137.50.

India's Initial Setback

In the absence of Kohli, India suffered a setback in the first Test against England in Hyderabad, conceding a 28-run loss. The void left by the batting maestro was palpable, raising questions about the team's dynamics and their ability to face the English challenge without their talismanic captain.

Kohli's Recent Form

Kohli's last appearance on the field was during the T20I series against Afghanistan last month. While his performance was a mix of brilliance and disappointment, scoring a quickfire 29 and facing a golden duck in two matches, his absence in the longer format of the game is sure to be felt by the team.