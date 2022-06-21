Anushka Sharma is back from a vacation with hubby Virat Kohli and has resumed shooting for the much-awaited Jhulan Goswami biopic, which will be released on Netflix. The popular bollywood actor and producer shared a video on her Instagram. The video is from the sets of the film ChakdaXpress, which is directed by Prosit Roy. She captioned the video: "Back to where I belong..". One part of the video shows Anushka's vanity van in on which she has written not hers but Jhulan's name. That pretty much tells how passionate Anushka is about this story of a legendary Indian cricketer.

Husband Virat Kohli reacted on the video, putting some heart emojis. Kohli is currently with Team India in England where they will be playing the fifth and last rescheduled Test and 3 T20Is and ODIs each. The couple alongwith their daughter Vamika recently went to the Maldives to take a break from work. Kohli had a rough IPL 2022 where he failed to impress with bat, finishing with just 2 fifties. IPL is such a long tournament that it takes a toil on your mental health and Kohli defnitely needed a break before India team boarded the plane for United Kingdom. Anushka too has a packed schedule with Chakda Xpress, a film that she really wants to make to the best of her ability, as a tribute to one of cricket's biggest legends in India.

Jhulan Goswami is among the pioneers in Indian cricket. She is the first women cricketer to completed 250 ODI wickets and is the leading wickettaker in the format. She has 352 wickets to her name across formats and not to forget, she is not done yet in international cricket. Jhulan remains India's most potent weapon with the ball in hand. A biopic on her would tell her inpsiring story and motivate many girls who do not watch cricket.