Virat Kohli forgets to blow candles before cutting birthday cake, MS Dhoni reminds him - WATCH

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned 33 on Friday (November 5, 2021) and celebrated the day after a massive 8-wicket win over Scotland in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. A video is going viral on social media showing Mahendra Singh Dhoni reminding Kohli to blow candles as he cuts his birthday cake.

The 42-second long clip also shows teammates Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan and Ravindra Jadeja bursting into laughter as Kohli forgets to blow candles.

Watch:

The Delhi-born batter got a perfect birthday gift as Shami and Jadeja along with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma helped India thrash Scotland by eight wickets in the Group 2 match of Super 12 stage at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

With this win, India moved to the third spot with four points in Group 2.

Earlier in the day, wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma also wished Kohli on his 33rd birthday. Taking to Instagram, Anushka penned a heartfelt post for Virat and expressed that his 'core is made of honesty.'

"No filter is needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. The courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless," she wrote.

This is to be noted that since making his debut in 2008, Kohli has played 254 ODIs, 96 Tests, and 92 T20Is for the national side and has over 23,000 international runs. The 33-year-old is also the leading run-scorer in men`s T20 internationals with his 3225 runs in 92 matches.