Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is on an international break at the moment. He will return to action at the Asia Cup 2022 with India's first match being against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28. Kohli has not been in the best of form in the recent past. It has been more than 1,000 days since he last scored an international ton, with his last century coming vs Bangladesh in a Test match in November 2019. He was trolled for the same reason yesterday (August 19) as well. Kohli would hope to return with a bang and smash a century vs Pakistan in only the first match of the series. For that, he has begun training in the gym.

While the break must have done wonders for him as he was producing one low score after the other, but former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels he should have played the series vs West Indies in order to get some form back and should have rather skipped IPL games.

“The only thing is Virat Kohli is struggling and the time period has gone too far. It's like three years and all the dilemma. After the 2021 T20 World Cup, he lost his captaincy (in ODIs) and then the board issues and statements came in the media. Too much happened. I think he needs to focus more on cricket, on his batting and if he wants to play for a few more years he needs to perform," Kaneria told India Today.

1000 days since #ViratKohli's last ton: Barmy Army takes dig at batter, India fans give fitting reply#CricketTwitter https://t.co/OezW9MkO4H August 19, 2022

He added that Kohli has done wrong by missing international matches. he said that the former Indian captain should have skipped some IPL games if needed to play international cricket because international cricket as that experience could have brought him back into the form.

"The five T20Is against West Indies were crucial for him and he should have come up and played in that series," said Kaneria.