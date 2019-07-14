close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC World Cup 2019

Virat Kohli has no favourite in ICC World Cup final but says New Zealand can be dangerous

Ahead of the high octane clash between New Zealand vs England, India captain Virat Kohli revealed how New Zealand is capable of defeating England if the conditions are right.

Virat Kohli has no favourite in ICC World Cup final but says New Zealand can be dangerous

New Delhi: Ahead of the high octane clash between New Zealand vs England, India captain Virat Kohli revealed how New Zealand is capable of defeating England if the conditions are right.

‘It depends on the day. If conditions are good for batting, then they(New Zealand) will have to bat really well, " Virat was quoted as saying by Metro.uk.

‘If conditions are bowler-friendly and they put enough runs on the board, they become a dangerous side as you saw in this game(semi-final). ‘It is anyone’s game, a knockout match. Whoever plays well on the day will win. I won’t pick a favourite. The team who plays the best cricket will win, " he added.

Kohli, whose team couldn't survive New Zealand's bowling attack, knows only too well the threat Kiwis can pose

Although the Kane Williamson-led team didn't pose a massive score against India in the semi-finals, their bowling performance knocked Kohli's Men in Blue out for 221.

 Notably, England and New Zealand have faced each other twice at Lord's ahead of the upcoming clash, with the latter winning both of the previous matches between the two sides. However, the Eoin Morgan-led side have won seven of their last nine ODI meetings against the Black Caps. 

This would be New Zealand's second World Cup final clash after the 2015 edition of the mega event when they lost to Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

 

Tags:
ICC World Cup 2019Cricket World CupICC Cricket World Cup 2019Virat Kohli
Next
Story

World Cup 2019: England, New Zealand on the verge of realising a long, overdue dream

Must Watch

PT12M12S

Watch Satte Pe Satta, 13 July 2019