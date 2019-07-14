Virat Kohli has no favourite in ICC World Cup final but says New Zealand can be dangerous

New Delhi: Ahead of the high octane clash between New Zealand vs England, India captain Virat Kohli revealed how New Zealand is capable of defeating England if the conditions are right.

‘It depends on the day. If conditions are good for batting, then they(New Zealand) will have to bat really well, " Virat was quoted as saying by Metro.uk.

‘If conditions are bowler-friendly and they put enough runs on the board, they become a dangerous side as you saw in this game(semi-final). ‘It is anyone’s game, a knockout match. Whoever plays well on the day will win. I won’t pick a favourite. The team who plays the best cricket will win, " he added.

Kohli, whose team couldn't survive New Zealand's bowling attack, knows only too well the threat Kiwis can pose

Although the Kane Williamson-led team didn't pose a massive score against India in the semi-finals, their bowling performance knocked Kohli's Men in Blue out for 221.

Notably, England and New Zealand have faced each other twice at Lord's ahead of the upcoming clash, with the latter winning both of the previous matches between the two sides. However, the Eoin Morgan-led side have won seven of their last nine ODI meetings against the Black Caps.

This would be New Zealand's second World Cup final clash after the 2015 edition of the mega event when they lost to Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.