हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli hugs, MS Dhoni chats with Pakistan players, 'spirit of Cricket' prevails, say netizens after T20 World Cup clash

In the match, Babar Azam broke a 29-year-old jinx by guiding Pakistan to an emphatic 10-wicket victory over India in Dubai.  

Virat Kohli hugs, MS Dhoni chats with Pakistan players, &#039;spirit of Cricket&#039; prevails, say netizens after T20 World Cup clash

New Delhi: Pictures and videos of Team India skipper Virat Kohli hugging Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan and mentor MS Dhoni chatting with other players after the clash between the two arch-rivals on Sunday (October 25, 2021) have gone viral on the Internet. While some called it the 'spirit of Cricket', others expressed that India and Pakistan are 'rivals' and not 'enemies'.

The pictures were also shared by former India cricketer Irfan Pathan and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"This is the true story of India-Pakistan cricket outside all the hype and posturing," ICC quoted commentator Harsha Bhogala as saying after MS Dhoni was seen interacting with Pakistan former captain Shoaib Malik, all-rounder Imad Wasim, and current skipper Babar Azam.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Earlier in the match, a supremely stylish Babar Azam broke a 29-year-old jinx by guiding his team to an emphatic 10-wicket victory over India in Dubai, their first in 13 attempts against the bitter arch-rivals at a global event.

Virat Kohli's half-century went in vain as Babar (68 not out off 52 balls) along with Mohammed Rizwan (79 not out off 55 balls) chased the target of 152 runs in just 17.5 overs.

It, notably, was India's first-ever loss in a T20 International by 10 wickets, while Pakistan won by such a margin for the first time.

ALSO READ | BIG injury scare for Team India as Hardik Pandya taken for scans after getting hit on shoulder

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Virat KohliMS DhoniIndia vs PakistanT20 World CupT20 World Cup 2021
Next
Story

T20 World Cup 2021: 'This is not the last game of the tournament,' Virat Kohli on India's 10-wicket drubbing against Pakistan

Must Watch

PT4M18S

Sabse Bada Mauka: Babar Azam of Pakistan did his best to make his country win