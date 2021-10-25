Virat Kohli hugs, MS Dhoni chats with Pakistan players, 'spirit of Cricket' prevails, say netizens after T20 World Cup clash

New Delhi: Pictures and videos of Team India skipper Virat Kohli hugging Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan and mentor MS Dhoni chatting with other players after the clash between the two arch-rivals on Sunday (October 25, 2021) have gone viral on the Internet. While some called it the 'spirit of Cricket', others expressed that India and Pakistan are 'rivals' and not 'enemies'.

The pictures were also shared by former India cricketer Irfan Pathan and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Spirit of cricket. Sprit of human beings. #remember don’t let ppl fool you. pic.twitter.com/2ZXBR8RpRL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 24, 2021

"This is the true story of India-Pakistan cricket outside all the hype and posturing," ICC quoted commentator Harsha Bhogala as saying after MS Dhoni was seen interacting with Pakistan former captain Shoaib Malik, all-rounder Imad Wasim, and current skipper Babar Azam.

Pakistani players came to talk to MS Dhoni after the match pic.twitter.com/DHmXyMCRhK — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) October 24, 2021

Earlier in the match, a supremely stylish Babar Azam broke a 29-year-old jinx by guiding his team to an emphatic 10-wicket victory over India in Dubai, their first in 13 attempts against the bitter arch-rivals at a global event.

Virat Kohli's half-century went in vain as Babar (68 not out off 52 balls) along with Mohammed Rizwan (79 not out off 55 balls) chased the target of 152 runs in just 17.5 overs.

It, notably, was India's first-ever loss in a T20 International by 10 wickets, while Pakistan won by such a margin for the first time.

