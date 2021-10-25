WATCH: 'If you want controversy, please tell me before': Virat Kohli after Pak journalist asks if Ishan Kishan should've played in place of Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: Virat Kohli on Sunday (October 24, 2021) took a jibe at a Pakistani journalist when the Indian skipper was asked if he should've included in-form Ishan Kishan in place of Rohit Sharma in the playing XI against Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. During the post-match press conference after the Babar Azam-led side thrashed India by 10 wickets, Kohli expressed that he played the team that he thought was the best.

On being asked if 23-year old Kishan should play so that he can do better than Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain said, "It's a brave question. What do you think, Sir? I played the team that I thought was the best."

He added, "Will you drop Rohit Sharma from the T20 Internationals? Unbelievable [laughs]. Sir, if you want controversy, please tell me before, so I can answer accordingly."

While Rohit Sharma couldn't open his account and was dismissed by Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, there were questions over Kohli's team selection as Ishan Kishan, who shined bright in the last couple of games for the Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2021 and also smashed a 70 (46) in the warm-up match against England, was dropped in India's World Cup opener.

Earlier in the match, a supremely stylish Babar Azam broke a 29-year-old jinx by guiding his team to an emphatic 10-wicket victory over India at Dubai, their first in 13 attempts against the bitter arch-rivals at a global event.

Virat Kohli's half-century went in vain as Babar (68 not out off 52 balls) along with Mohammed Rizwan (79 not out off 55 balls) chased the target of 152 runs in just 17.5 overs.

It, notably, was India's first-ever loss in a T20 International by 10 wickets, while Pakistan won by such a margin for the first time.

