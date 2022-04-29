Former RCB and India skipper Virat Kohli is the hot topic around the cricket world nowadays. However, this time it's not because he is smashing bowlers with his impeccable batting, but the other way around. To be specific, Kohli last scored a century back in the year 2019.

Clearly, Kohli's recent form has become a topic for debate on whether he should be selected for the T20 World Cup 2022 or not. With a series of golden ducks and low scores coming from the RCB batter clearly shows that he is not in good touch. However, this is not the first time it has happened to any cricketer, nor it will be the last time happening to any cricketer.

While many suggest that Kohli should 'take a break' from cricket, former India player and current cricket commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan believes Kohli is someone who cannot be dropped from the T20I squad of India.

The 56-year-old Laxman Sivaramakrishnan said to New18: "Everybody goes through a rough patch. The best of the best go through a tough time. Whether it is technical error or fatigued mind or whatever, with Kohli, what I see is the fierce competitive nature doesn’t allow these failures to put him back and say ‘I will take a break’. The fierce competitive nature that he has, mentally he still believes he can break the shackles. That is his nature. Different people have different natures. Kohli being a very fierce competitor, feels he can get out of the situation by playing."

"I don't think Virat Kohli is the kind of player to get dropped. There have been times in the past when S Venkataraghavan was the Indian team captain and was removed from captaincy just like that. There have been times when the Indian team captaincy oscillated between Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. Such things happen in Indian cricket. But Kohli is not the kind of player who should be dropped from the Indian team."

Virat Kohli has scored a total of 128 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season. He started the season well scoring twice near the forties but has failed consistently after that.