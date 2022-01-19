Virat Kohli joked that we’ll get India all out in 10 overs, reveals Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan

Pakistan created history in 2021 when they managed to defeat Team India in a T20 World Cup match for the first time in their history. The 10-wicket win for Babar Azam’s side was the first one over India in the World Cup – 50-over or T20.

While Virat Kohli’s side failed to qualify for the semifinals, Pakistan lost their last four clash to eventual champions Australia. Pakistan wicketkeeper opener Mohammad Rizwan was one of the stars of the incredible win. Rizwan, who scored 79, stitched an unbeaten 152-run stand with skipper Babar Azam to take his side home. Recalling the game, Rizwan shared a funny anecdote involving Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

After a top-order collapse, Kohli and Pant tried to steady the ship for Team India. During their stand, Pant got away with a close leg-before shout as he attempted to play a reverse-sweep.

“Some things are part of tactics. No doubt Virat Kohli is world’s No. 1. When we play cricket, it’s like family. I remember when we took the review against Pant when he played the reverse sweep, he (Kohli) said… ‘what are you doing? Getting everyone out inside 10 overs?’” Rizwan told Paktv website.

“But like I said, these are tactics. Later, when I walked out to bat, I spoke to him then too. Rest, whatever chats took place inside the change room, I can’t disclose but I can say that he’s a very nice person,” he added.

Rizwan enjoyed a sensational run in 2021 and the same earned him Pakistan’s ‘most valuable cricketer’ of the year award. Rizwan score 455 Test and 1,326 T20I runs in 2021. He also accounted for 56 dismissals behind the wickets across all international formats.

Mohammad Rizwan win PCB awards 2021 show.#PCBAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/UL6y2qSOnp — Ubaid ur Rehman Awan (@UbaidAwan) January 6, 2022

“I am only focussed on improving my game. Initially, I used to idolise (Sachin) Tendulkar and then AB de Villiers, but it’s not like I would like to copy them. Yes, I have learnt a lot of things watching them play. As far as learning from Pakistani legends is concerned, I have picked certain things from Misbah-ul-Haq, (Shoaib)Malik, (Mohammad) Hafeez and others,” he added.